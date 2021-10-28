Southington Chalker High School Basketball Schedules

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Chalker High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Cardinal

Dec. 4 – at Sebring

Dec. 7 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 10 – at Bristol

Dec. 14 – Southington

Dec. 17 – Lordstown

Dec. 28 – St. John

Jan. 4 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 7 – Maplewood

Jan. 11 – at Mathews

Jan. 14 – Badger

Jan. 18 – at Windham

Jan. 22 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 25 – Bristol

Jan. 28 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 29 – Crestwood

Feb. 1 – at Lordstown

Feb. 4 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 8 – at Maplewood

Feb. 11 – Mathews

Feb. 15 – at Badger

Feb. 18 – Windham

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Warren JFK

Nov. 26 – at Cardinal

Nov. 29 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 2 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 6 – Windham

Dec. 9 – at Lordstown

Dec. 13 – Maplewood

Dec. 16 – at Mathews

Dec. 20 – at St. John

Dec. 27 – Sebring

Dec. 30 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 3 – at Bristol

Jan. 6 – Badger

Jan. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 20 – at Windham

Jan. 22 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 24 – Lordstown

Jan. 27 – at Maplewood

Jan. 31 – Mathews

Feb. 5 – at McDonald

Feb. 7 – Bristol

Feb. 10 – at Badger

Southington Chalker High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Southington Local School website

If you have corrections to the CHS basketball schedule. please contact support.