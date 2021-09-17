Raiders hold lead the over Bulldogs going into halftime

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast 8 Conference powers are featured for this week’s Game of the Week, as Poland hosts South Range in week five of the season.

At 7:09 left in the 1st quarter, the Raiders score a 1 yard touchdown. Dylan Dominguez carried the ball in for the first score of the night.

With seconds left in the 1st quarter, Raiders Cory Penick scores the second touchdown of the night.

With just under 3 minutes left in the half, QB Jack Fulton carries the ball for the Bulldog’s first touchdown of the night.

With 23 seconds left, Raider’s QB Billy Skripac keeps the ball himself and takes the ball into the end zone for South Range’s third touchdown of the night.

The Raiders lead 21-7 in the 2nd quarter.

South Range will host Girard next week. Poland will visit Niles.