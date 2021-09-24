Halftime: South Range leads by 20 over Girard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In week six of the high school football season Girard travelled to South Range.

In the first quarter, South Range scores a 66-yard touchdown catch from Ayden Leon.

The Raiders scored another touchdown a short time later.

South Range continues to dominate. With 7:01 left in the half, they score another touchdown.

Girard finally gets on the board late in the 2nd quarter.

Raiders answer quickly with another touchdown, but miss the extra point.

South Range leads 27-7.

Next week, Girard will host Poland. South Range will travel to Niles.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.