South Range leads Valley teams in latest high school football AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local teams are ranked in the latest high school football AP po,ll released Monday.

Of the five, three are in the top 10.

South Range is the highest ranked local team, coming in at second in Division V. Below is the full poll, with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier

2. Lakewood St. Edward

3. Medina

4. Springfield

5. Marysville (1)

6. Columbus Upper Arlington

7. West Chester Lakota West

8. Massillon Jackson

9. Cincinnati Moeller

10. Centerville (1)

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (11)

2. Cincinnati La Salle (11)

3. Kings Mills Kings

4. Medina Highland

5. Hudson

6. Willoughby South

7. Sunbury Big Walnut

8. Piqua

9. Akron Hoban

10. Avon Lake

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14)

2. Hamilton Badin (5)

3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2)

4. Granville

5. Aurora (1)

6. Millersburg West Holmes

7. Dover (1)

8. Steubenville

9. Streetsboro

10. Hamilton Ross

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming

2. Bloom-Carroll

3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2)

4. Eaton (4)

5. Beloit West Branch

6. Cincinnati McNicholas

7. Van Wert

8. Youngstown Ursuline (2)

9. Waverly

10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 4-1 225

2. Canfield S. Range 5-0 177

3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0 143

4. Ironton 4-1 136

5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 125

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 104

7. Piketon 5-0 75

8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 70

9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 58

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater (17) 5-0 222

2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 175

3. Archbold (4) 5-0 174

4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 143

5. Columbia Station Columbia 5-0 90

6. Mogadore 4-1 86

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 83

8. West Jefferson 5-0 82

9. Columbus Grove 5-0 71

10. Cols. Africentric 5-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 5-0 229

2. Newark Catholic 5-0 176

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 147

4. Lucas 5-0 138

5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 123

6. New Bremen 4-1 121

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-0 87

8. Shadyside (1) 5-0 64

9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 5-0 36

10. New Madison Tri-Village 4-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.