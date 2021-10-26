South Range High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the South Range High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 -at Southeast

Dec. 3 – Louisville

Dec. 7 – West Branch

Dec. 10 – at Girard

Dec. 14 – Jefferson

Dec. 17 – Lakeview

Dec. 28 – at Springfield

Jan. 4 – at Poland

Jan. 7 – at Hubbard

Jan. 11 – Struthers

Jan. 14 – Niles

Jan. 21 – Girard

Jan. 25 – at Jefferson

Jan. 28 – at Lakeview

Feb. 1 – Poland

Feb. 4 – Hubbard

Feb. 8 – at Struthers

Feb. 11 – at Niles

Feb. 12 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 15 – Cardinal Mooney

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – Salem

Nov. 23 – at Hoban

Dec. 2 – Girard

Dec. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 6 – at Jefferson

Dec. 9 – at Lakeview

Dec. 13 – Poland

Dec. 16 – Hubbard

Dec. 18 – Laurel

Dec. 28 – Tallmadge

Dec. 29 – Garfield

Jan. 3 – at Struthers

Jan. 6 – at Niles

Jan. 10 – at Girard

Jan. 13 – Jefferson

Jan. 20 – Lakeview

Jan. 24 – at Poland

Jan. 27 – at Hubbard

Jan. 31 – Struthers

Feb. 3 – Niles

Feb. 10 – Brookfield

Feb. 12 – Canfield

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and Burgundy

School address:-11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Suite M, Canfield, OH 44406

