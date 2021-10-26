South Range High School Basketball Schedules

South Range High School - Canfield, Ohio

South Range Raiders High School Basketball Schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the South Range High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 -at Southeast
Dec. 3 – Louisville
Dec. 7 – West Branch
Dec. 10 – at Girard
Dec. 14 – Jefferson
Dec. 17 – Lakeview
Dec. 28 – at Springfield
Jan. 4 – at Poland
Jan. 7 – at Hubbard
Jan. 11 – Struthers
Jan. 14 – Niles
Jan. 21 – Girard
Jan. 25 – at Jefferson
Jan. 28 – at Lakeview
Feb. 1 – Poland
Feb. 4 – Hubbard
Feb. 8 – at Struthers
Feb. 11 – at Niles
Feb. 12 – at Heartland Christian
Feb. 15 – Cardinal Mooney

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – Salem
Nov. 23 – at Hoban
Dec. 2 – Girard
Dec. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 6 – at Jefferson
Dec. 9 – at Lakeview
Dec. 13 – Poland
Dec. 16 – Hubbard
Dec. 18 – Laurel
Dec. 28 – Tallmadge
Dec. 29 – Garfield
Jan. 3 – at Struthers
Jan. 6 – at Niles
Jan. 10 – at Girard
Jan. 13 – Jefferson
Jan. 20 – Lakeview
Jan. 24 – at Poland
Jan. 27 – at Hubbard
Jan. 31 – Struthers
Feb. 3 – Niles
Feb. 10 – Brookfield
Feb. 12 – Canfield

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and Burgundy

School address:-11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Suite M, Canfield, OH 44406

For more information, visit the South Range Local School website

If you have corrections to the SRHS basketball schedule please contact support.

