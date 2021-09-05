Solid final round gives Warren JFK grad nice payday at The TOUR Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a final round 67 to finish tied for 11th at The TOUR Championship Sunday.
The event capped off the FedExCup Playoffs.
Kokrak finished 8-under for the tournament at East Lake Golf Club.
With the finish, the former Eagle earned $705,000.
Over the four days, Kokrak posted rounds of 67, 68, 72 and 67.
He posted a solid 2021 season, not only capturing his first win on tour at The CJ CUP at Shadow Creek, but earned his 2nd win later in the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge.