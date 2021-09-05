Solid final round gives Warren JFK grad nice payday at The TOUR Championship

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Kokrak tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jason Kokrak tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a final round 67 to finish tied for 11th at The TOUR Championship Sunday.

The event capped off the FedExCup Playoffs.

Kokrak finished 8-under for the tournament at East Lake Golf Club.

With the finish, the former Eagle earned $705,000.

Over the four days, Kokrak posted rounds of 67, 68, 72 and 67.

He posted a solid 2021 season, not only capturing his first win on tour at The CJ CUP at Shadow Creek, but earned his 2nd win later in the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com