Slippery Rock escapes; narrowly edges Sharon

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock outscored Sharon in the second half, 21-12, to post a 35-33 victory tonight over Sharon. The Rockets improve their record to 5-1 while the Tigers fall to 5-3.

Eli Anderson completed 8 of 9 passes for 76 yards and completed a touchdown for Slippery Rock. Anderson replaced the injured William Mokel as the team’s starting quarterback. Maddox Allen raced for 182 yards and scored twice.

With 8:01 remaining, Mikey Rodriques brought Sharon within two-points of Slippery Rock as he completed an eight-yard touchdown throw to C’Angelo Harrison (35-33). However, on their two-point try, Rodriques’ pass failed.

Rodriques threw for 249 yards as he completed six of his passes for Ja’on Phillips (155 receiving yards). Jayveerh White led Sharon in rushing with 99 yards.

Stats are courtesy of Ryan Briggs

Next week, the Rockets will be matched against Girard (PA) on the road. Sharon will also be traveling on October 22 when they meet the Grape Pickers of North East.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.