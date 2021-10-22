Sherwood, Williams lead Fitch to victory over rival

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch was able to hold off Warren Harding Friday night, securing a regular-season finale victory of 42-33.

The Falcons trailed 21-13 at the half and 27-21 after three quarters.

Both quarterbacks were as advertised in the game with the Falcons’ Devin Sherwood throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in the win. Dalys Jett threw for two scores and also ran for two scores in a losing effort.

D.J. Williams had two rushing scores for Fitch, including the final scores, to give the Falcons a double-digit lead with just under two minutes left in the game.

Austintown Fitch finishes the season with a record of 6-3. Warren Harding is 5-5.