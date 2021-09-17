Sherwood strong for Fitch in win over Mooney

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch bounced back from a tough loss to Ursuline on the ‘Game of the Week’ last week, defeating Cardinal Mooney 42-7. The win moves the Falcons to 3-1 on the season. Cardinal Mooney falls to 0-5.

Falcons quarterback Devin Sherwood led the way with four touchdowns on the night — three passing and one rushing.

Dan Evans finished with two receiving touchdowns. Tyler Evans caught the other.

Cam Smith had two rushing scores for Austintown.

Austintown Fitch will host Massillon next week. Cardinal Mooney will host East.