Sharpsville/West Middlesex football merger honored in win

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Back in August, West Middlesex merged their football program into Sharpsville’s. But that would not spell the end of games being played in front of the West Middlesex crowd.

Sharpsville played a home game tonight in West Middlesex, giving the former Big Reds members on their team a final game at their home field. But they took it one step further, donning the jerseys of the West Middlesex Big Reds for the game.

The homecoming went well for the home team, with Sharpsville beating Greenville Friday night, 33-7.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Sharpsville will visit Lakeview next week. Greenville will host Wilmington.