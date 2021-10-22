Sharpsville posts 3rd win in a row; downing Reynolds

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville tops Reynolds, 21-7, to post their third win in a row. The Blue Devils improve to 6-3 overall.

After a scoreless first half, Ian Smith scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter to give Sharpsville a 7-0 lead. Almost 12 minutes later, Chris Roth scampered 27 yards to pay dirt to extend the Blue Devil lead (14-0).

The Raiders got on the board, midway through the fourth quarter, on a Haydin McLaughlin 48-yard touchdown catch from Brayden McCloskey.

However, Caullin Summers sealed the victory for Sharpsville as he connected with Garen Levis for the final score of the game.

Reynolds falls to 4-4 after losing their past two home games against Sharpsville and Greenville.

