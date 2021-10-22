Sharpsville High School Basketball Schedules

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Sharpsville High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 14 – at Franklin

Dec. 17 – George Junior Republic

Dec. 18 – Quaker Valley

Dec. 21 – Hickory

Jan. 7 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 8 – vs. Youngstown East at Sharon

Jan. 11 – at Greenville

Jan. 13 – Sharon

Jan. 15 – at Grove City

Jan. 18 – at Wilmington

Jan. 21 – Franklin

Jan. 25 – at George Junior Republic

Jan. 28 – at Hickory

Feb. 1 – at Fitch

Feb. 4 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 8 – Greenville

Feb. 11 – at Sharon

Feb. 15 – Grove City

Feb. 18 – Wilmington

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 13 – at Iroquois

Dec. 16 – at Jamestown

Dec. 18 – Farrell

Dec. 20 – at Warren

Dec. 23 – Iroquois

Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic

Jan. 6 – Sharon

Jan. 10 – Grove City

Jan. 13 – at Wilmington

Jan. 20 – Lakeview

Jan. 24 – Greenville

Jan. 27 – at Titusville

Jan. 31 – at Sharon

Feb. 7 – Wilmington

Feb. 10 – at Lakeview

Feb. 14 – at Greenville

Feb. 17 – Titusville

View all local high school football schedules

Sharpsville High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Sharpsville Area Schools website.