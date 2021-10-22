Sharpsville High School Basketball Schedules

Local

Sharpsville High School - Sharpsville, PA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sharpsville Blue Devils High School Basketball Schedule

Adobe Stock

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Sharpsville High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 14 – at Franklin
Dec. 17 – George Junior Republic
Dec. 18 – Quaker Valley
Dec. 21 – Hickory
Jan. 7 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 8 – vs. Youngstown East at Sharon
Jan. 11 – at Greenville
Jan. 13 – Sharon
Jan. 15 – at Grove City
Jan. 18 – at Wilmington
Jan. 21 – Franklin
Jan. 25 – at George Junior Republic
Jan. 28 – at Hickory
Feb. 1 – at Fitch
Feb. 4 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 8 – Greenville
Feb. 11 – at Sharon
Feb. 15 – Grove City
Feb. 18 – Wilmington

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Iroquois
Dec. 16 – at Jamestown
Dec. 18 – Farrell
Dec. 20 – at Warren
Dec. 23 – Iroquois
Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Jan. 6 – Sharon
Jan. 10 – Grove City
Jan. 13 – at Wilmington
Jan. 20 – Lakeview
Jan. 24 – Greenville
Jan. 27 – at Titusville
Jan. 31 – at Sharon
Feb. 7 – Wilmington
Feb. 10 – at Lakeview
Feb. 14 – at Greenville
Feb. 17 – Titusville

View all local high school football schedules

Sharpsville High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Sharpsville Area Schools website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com