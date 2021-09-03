Highlights: Sharon’s rally falls short; drops to 1-1

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon’s comeback fell short as the Tigers fall to University Prep, 21-14. The loss drops Sharon to 1-1, who were seeking their first 2-0 start since 2008.

The Panthers jumped out to a 20-0 lead before late in the fourth quarter, Sharon scored two touchdowns.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Mikey Rodriques finished off a 12-play drive by dashing in from 4-yards out with just over two minutes to play. After an on-side kick recovery, the Tigers scored once more on a Cortez Nixon 5-yard run. The big play that set up the touchdown was a 42-yard pass and catch from Rodriques to Ja’on Phillips. However, the next on-side kick try failed with 1:47 left. Sharon never got the ball back.

University Prep was shut out in their week one matchup with Highlands (27-0).

Sharon will meet Hickory next Saturday while University Prep will head across the border to take on Steubenville on Friday.

