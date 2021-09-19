Several Valley volleyball teams ranked in first statewide poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several area high school volleyball teams are ranked in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Sunday.

In all, five teams from the Valley are in the top 20 across the four divisions.

The highest ranked team is Crestview who is ranked 7th in Division III. The Rebels are getting two first place votes.

The four other area teams are ranked in Division IV.

Wellsville is ranked 12th, Western Reserve is tied for 13th, Maplewood is 15th and Columbiana is tied for 20th.