Several Pittsburgh Steelers veterans won’t play in Hall of Fame game

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that several veteran players won’t play in the Hall of Fame game Thursday, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Joining Big Ben in not playing will be Cam Heyward and Joe Haden, although there could be several more.

Tomlin said that Mason Rudolph will get the start and former Ohio State product Dwayne Haskins will finish the first half. Josh Dobbs will finish the game.

First round pick and rookie running back Najee Harris will play in all four of the Steelers preseason games, according to Tomlin.

The Steelers will face the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton Thursday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and the game can be seen on FOX Youngstown.