Second half rally lifts Indiana State over YSU

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WKBN) – Indiana State rallied past Youngstown State 28-17 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

YSU led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but ISU QB Anthony Thompson gave the Sycamores the lead for good on a 12-yard touchdown run.

The Sycamores added another score on their next possession when Peterson Kerlegrand raced 53 yards to the end zone, increasing the lead to 28-17.

Kerlegrand had a game-high 149 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored twice. Thompson had 63 yards on 12 carries while completing 13 of 21 passes for 156 yards.

YSU tailback Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 138 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown while Bryce Oliver had five catches for 78 yards.

YSU backup quarterback Joe Craycraft, who replaced an injured Demeatric Crenshawk, completed 13-31 passes for 172, one touchdown and four interceptions.

YSU drops to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVFC while Indiana State improves to 4-4 and 2-3 in league play.

The Penguins will host South Dakota State next Saturday at 2 p.m.