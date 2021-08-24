Season over for former Warren Harding standout with the Miami Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins Lynn Bowden Jr. warms up during an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)

MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – The Miami Dolphins have placed former Warren Harding standout Lynn Bowden on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The move ends Bowden’s 2021 season, unless an injury settlement can be reached and he is released to sign with another team.

He appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins last year, including four starts, catching 28 passes for 211 yards.

Bowden was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was traded to Miami prior to the 2020 regular season.