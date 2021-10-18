School records shattered for Big 22 Contenders in Week Nine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Records were meant to be broken, and several were shattered in Week Nine of the high school football season.

Watch the video above to see more from our Big 22 Contenders.

West Branch senior Nick Wilson caught eight passes against Minerva last Friday and scored twice, tying the single season school record for receiving touchdowns.

He wasn’t the only Warrior rewriting the record book. Senior running back Steven Marra scored three times in that game, giving him 23 rushing touchdowns this year. That’s another single season school record.

Ursuline has new all-time passing leader. On Saturday, quarterback Brady Shannon passed Darryl Clark with over 47 hundred career yards in their win over Youngstown East.

Hubbard tailback TC Caffey became the third player in school history to rush for over two thousand yards in a single season. The Eagles tailback tallied over 230 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in their win over Niles.

Western Reserve’s David Altiere ran for a staggering 337 yards on Friday night and scored six touchdowns against Sebring, both of which are new single game school records.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Austintown Fitch kicker Josiah Berni. The Falcons junior came up clutch in their win over Boardman with a 26-yard, game-winning field goal in our WKBN Game of the Week.