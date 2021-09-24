Sanchez runs for 149; Struthers snaps skid

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers snaps their three-game skid by topping Lakeview, 26-0.

Tyler Sanchez ran for 149 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. The Wildcats, as a team, gained 241 yards on the ground. Struthers converted 16 first downs compared to just five by the Bulldogs.

Lakeview was held to 67 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats (3-3) travel to Jefferson next week before returning home in Week Eight for senior night against Niles. Lakeview (0-6) will play host to Hubbard next Friday.

