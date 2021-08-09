Salem’s standout pitcher commits to play baseball at ACC school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s standout freshman pitcher Carson Rhodes has verbally committed to play at the collegiate level at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

This past season, the Quakers posted 27-4 record and advanced to the Division II Regional Final before falling in extra innings to Hoban (4-1). Carson’s brother, Lane, chose Youngstown State University to play baseball this past March.

The Hokies are managed by John Szefc. In 2021, Virginia Tech finished with a 27-25 record overall and were 16-20 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Last month, four Hokies were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. Left-handed hurler Shane Connolly was chosen by Kansas City in the 10th round. TJ Rumfeld (1B) and Chris Gerard (LHP) were both drafted in the 12th round by Philadelphia and St. Louis respectively. Anthony Simonelli (RHP) was picked by Kansas City in the 16th round.