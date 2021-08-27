Salem wins big over Beaver Local

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quakers used an explosive offense to overpower the Beaver Local Beavers 62-35 Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Beavers fall to 0-2 on the year.



The Quakers would rack up over 600 total yards in the game as they scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter of the contest. Standout quarterback Jackson Johnson would complete 27 of 36 passing attempts for 453 yards and touchdowns, while also rushing for 60 yards.



“A lot of different guys can make the plays,” coach Ron Johnson said. “The best thing about it is that we are all doing it together and nobody is selfish. We know guys are going to step up when their number is called. The beauty of it is that we have not turned the ball over and we haven’t given up a sack in our first two games.”



Adding to the Quaker’s big offensive number was senior wideout Blaize Exline who would rush for 37 yards and score three touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 194 yards and added two more scores.



“It was good a night. I have to thank my offensive line and Jackson of course they did a really good job tonight,” Exline remarked.



After punting on their first possession, the Quakers reeled off four straight scoring drives to take a 27-14 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime. But it wasn’t until the third quarter that they would seal the game away.



Following a Beavers touchdown on their opening possession of the second half cut the margin down to 27-21, the Quakers answer quickly with a 44-yard run by Devonte Montford followed by two Beaver turnovers that the Quakers capitalized on to boost a 48-21 lead.



“I was super proud of our kids,” McKenzie stated. “Right off the bat we lost Caden Foster, he got injured and then in the second quarter we lost Caleb White our other corner, so we were down two corners right off the bat. Losing those two guys, our kids could have easily put their heads down but they didn’t. We had an unbelievable effort.”



