Salem soccer standout breaks school record

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Abby Perry broke the school’s assists in a season record by tallying her 22nd assist on Monday.

“To me, its just a good accomplishment because I’ve always played varsity soccer, but I had little experience freshman, sophomore year,” Perry said. Getting assists wasn’t my go to, but playing at the higher level, I’m able to see the field better. With Rylee Hutton and her speed, it was always easy to assist her.”

The Quakers’ previous record was set by Anna Wyss back in 2012.

In Monday’s 9-0 win over Edgewood, Perry finished the night with three goals and four assists.

Salem is 16-2 on the season and will host Poland in the sectional final on Thursday.