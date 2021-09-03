Salem keeps their win streak heading into week four

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Salem rolled past East Liverpool 42-20 in week three of the high school football season.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the week three matchup.

East Liverpool will travel to Beaver Local in week four. Salem will host Firestone.

With the win, Salem improves to 3-0 overall on the season.

With the setback, East Liverpool drops to 1-2 on the campaign.