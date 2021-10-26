Salem High School Basketball Schedules

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Salem High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Niles

Dec. 3 – Minerva

Dec. 4 – Springfield

Dec. 10 – at Canton South

Dec. 11 – vs. Girard (United Way Classic)

Dec. 17 – Marlington

Dec. 22 – Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 – at West Branch

Jan. 4 – East Liverpool

Jan. 7 – at Carrollton

Jan. 11 – Alliance

Jan. 14 – at Minerva

Jan. 18 – at Hubbard

Jan. 21 – Canton South

Jan. 25 – at Marlington

Jan. 28 – West Branch

Feb. 4 – Carrollton

Feb. 5 – at Ursuline

Feb. 11 – at Alliance

Feb. 15 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 18 – United

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – at South Range

Nov. 22 – at Howland

Nov. 27 – Fitch

Dec. 1 – Minerva

Dec. 4 – at Canton South

Dec. 8 – Boardman

Dec. 11 – Marlington

Dec. 15 – at West Branch

Dec. 18 – United

Dec. 22 – at Carrollton

Dec. 29 – Canfield

Jan. 5 – Alliance

Jan. 8 – at Minerva

Jan. 12 – Canton South

Jan. 15 – at Marlington

Jan. 22 – West Branch

Jan. 24 – at Ursuline

Jan. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 5 – Carrollton

Feb. 9 – at Alliance

Feb. 10 – at Jackson-Milton

Salem High School

Nickname: The Quakers

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1200 East 6th Street Salem , Ohio 44460 United States

