Salem girls cross-country wins Ashley White Invitational; knock off top ranked team in state

MARLINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls cross-country team picked up a win in the Ashley White Invitational at Marlington High School on Saturday.

Salem topped the other 14 teams in Division II, including the top-ranked team in the state, Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.

SVSM were ranked first in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll released this week.

The Quakers racked up 106 points, the most among all three divisions at the invitational.

Maggie Hall finished 2nd, Maggie Hopple secured 3rd while Megan Stafford (7th), Ella Double (9th), Peyton Campf (18th), Hensley Nicholson (28th) and Kami Rohm (30th) all finished in the top-30 of 135 runners.

Salem was ranked 11th in the first OATCCC poll.