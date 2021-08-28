Ryan Blaney grabs win at Daytona in Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ryan Blaney drives during a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WKBN) – Ryan Blaney, the son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, grabbed the win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

It is Blaney’s third win of the season and second in as many weeks.

It is the first time Blaney has won three races in a single season in his career.

Blaney survived two near crashes in the last several laps to hang on for the win.

For his career, Blaney has wins at Michigan, Daytona, Atlanta, Pocono and the Charlotte Roval.

Saturday’s race was the final of the regular season with the playoffs starting next week.