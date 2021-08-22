Ryan Blaney grabs checkered flag at Michigan for 2nd win of the season

Ryan Blaney stands next to the winner’s trophy after the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BROOKLYN, Michigan (WKBN) – Ryan Blaney, the son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, captured the checkered flag at the FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney beat William Byron by 0.077 seconds.

It is his second win of the 2021 season (Atlanta).

Blaney captured the lead late on Sunday, getting ahead on a restart with just eight laps to go.

Those laps were the only ones Blaney led the entire race.

It is the first time in his career that he has won multiple races in the same season.