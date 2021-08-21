Roethlisberger shines in first preseason action in Steelers win over Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger saw his first preseason action of the season Saturday night helping the Steelers beat the Lions 26-20 at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger sat the Steelers first two preseason games of the season.

Against the Lions, the veteran completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns with a perfect passer rating.

Both TD throws went to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth who was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kicker Chris Boswell hit two field goals in the second quarter from 35 and 23 yards out.

He would add another in the third quarter and fourth quarter, finishing perfect on the night.

The Steelers final preseason game is slated for Friday at Carolina.