Rodrigues’ 5 TDs helps Sharon hand Fort LeBoeuf their 1st loss

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon hands Fort LeBoeuf their first loss following their 40-27 win Friday night.

Tiger quarterback Mikey Rodriques ran for a score and threw for four touchdowns. Three of those touchdown completions were to Ja’on Phillips (22, 10, 49). The other was thrown to Lamont Austin for 16 yards.

The Tigers improve to 4-1.

Fort LeBoeuf’s Adam Lichtinger and Aiden Lesik each had a pair of touchdown scores. Lichtinger had two long plays – a 52-yard touchdown run and a 40-yard score from Isaac McGuire.

Sharon will play host to Grove City next week. The Bison (3-1) will welcome Fairview next Friday.

