Report: Steelers’ wideout to miss the rest of the season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

According to the report, Smith-Schuster is expected to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for approximately four months.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal in free agency to return to Pittsburgh during the offseason.

In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster has piled up 323 receptions for 3,855 yards with 26 touchdowns.

This season, the 24-year-old has caught 15 passes for 129 yards and no touchdowns.