Report: Steelers’ wideout to miss the rest of the season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.
According to the report, Smith-Schuster is expected to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for approximately four months.
Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal in free agency to return to Pittsburgh during the offseason.
In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster has piled up 323 receptions for 3,855 yards with 26 touchdowns.
This season, the 24-year-old has caught 15 passes for 129 yards and no touchdowns.