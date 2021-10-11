Report: Steelers eye replacement wideout for the injured Juju Smith-Schuster

Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) lines up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have their sights set on signing wide receiver Anthony Miller.

NFL Network is reporting that Miller will visit the Steelers on Tuesday and could sign soon. Earlier reports on Monday had Miller set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh is looking to replace Juju Smith-Schuster who will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder. He will undergo surgery soon and will be sidelined for four months.

Miller was originally a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears back in 2018. Last season in Chicago, he finished with 49 catches for 485 yards.

He was traded to Houston back in July but was cut last week by the Texans after tallying five receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.