Pirates scrap deal with Phillies, deal pitcher to Seattle

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates officially traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Anderson was being dealt to the Phillies. However, that trade reportedly fell apart when medical issues surfaced with one of the young players the Pirates were acquiring.

In exchange, the Pirates receive a pair of minor league prospects: Catcher Carter Bins and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada.

Bins was playing at Double-A Arkansas. Tejada was pitching in rookie ball for the Mariners a the time of the trade.

Anderson signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent back in February and has posted a record of 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA for the Pirates.

He spent the 2020 season in San Francisco, after spending the four previous seasons with the Colorado Rockies.