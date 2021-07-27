Report: Pirates complete another trade, dealing away lefty starter

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

In exchange, the Pirates receive right-handed pitcher Cristian Hernandez, who was playing at Low-A Clearwater. Also coming to Pittsburgh is Abrahan Gutierrez, a catcher at the same minor league level.

Anderson signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent back in February and has posted a record of 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA for the Pirates.

He spent the 2020 season in San Francisco, after spending the four previous seasons with the Colorado Rockies.