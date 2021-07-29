Report: Indians trade away former Gold Glove infielder

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the Chicago White Sox.

In exchange, Cleveland receives minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

Hernandez hit his career-high 18th home run in Wednesday’s win over the Cardinals. He led the American League in doubles last season and was also awarded a Gold Glove in 2020.

Hernandez is batting .231 this season with 47 RBIs in 96 games.

Pilkington was pitching at Double-A at the time of the deal.

This season in the minor leagues, Pilkington has posted a record of 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 62 innings, with 71 strikeouts.

The Indians open a series against Hernandez and the White Sox Friday night.

