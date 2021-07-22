Report: Indians select new team name, but aren’t ready to reveal it

The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran writer Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Indians have selected a new team name, but aren’t ready to reveal it just yet.

Hoynes’ report says the team would not confirm or deny that an announcement was imminent.

The team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

Last month, the team said it had a final list from an initial pool of nearly 1,200 entries.

The next step in the process was vetting the possible team names for legal purposes following research and discussions with fans and other members of the community.

Dating back to 1865, Cleveland’s baseball team has previously been called the Spiders, Blues and Forest Citys.