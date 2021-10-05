Report: Cleveland Browns to sign former Warren Harding football standout

New England Patriots guard Hjalte Froholdt in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are reportedly signing former Warren Harding football standout Hjalte Froholt off the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones was first to report.

Browns are planning to sign OL Hjalte Froholdt to their 53-man roster off the Texans practice squad pending physical, per source. Cleveland looking to bolster OL depth sooner rather than later as it preps for a January run. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 5, 2021

Froholdt spent his sophomore year playing football at Warren G. Harding High School as a foreign exchange student and eventually graduated from the IMG Academy in Florida.

Froholdt was a three-year starter at Arkansas and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

This season, Frohodlt has yet to appear in a regular season contest but did appear in all three preseason games for the Texans. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Froholdt appeared in eight games as a reserve during the 2020 season, playing mainly on special teams.

The Browns are in need of depth on the offensive line, with left-tackle Jedrick Wills battling an ankle injury.