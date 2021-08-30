Report: Cincinnati Bengals trade former Austintown Fitch football standout

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that former Austintown Fitch and Ohio State standout Billy Price has been traded to the New York Giants.

In the deal, the Bengals receive defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Price is a former first-round draft choice of the Bengals, having been selected 21st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Price has played in 42 games over the last three years in Cincinnati but started just one game last year. He was a first-round pick for the the Bengals in 2018 and the 21st overall selection in the NFL Draft that year.

Price was unanimous All-American at Ohio State and four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He started a school record of 55 consecutive games in Columbus.