Report: Cavaliers sign former Celtics’ 7-footer

Boston Celtics’ Tacko Fall during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed big-man Tacko Fall to a one-year non-guaranteed contract.

Fall stands 7’5″ and spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He will compete for a spot on the Cleveland roster at training camp.

Last season in Boston, Fall averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He joins sharp-shooter Lauri Markkanen and point guard Ricky Rubio, two veterans who were also added to the roster during the offseason.

The Cavaliers open the preseason on Tuesday, October 5 on the road in Chicago.