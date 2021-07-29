Report: Cavaliers add veteran guard in draft day trade

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) dribbles in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are reshaping the roster before Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

According to ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have traded with Minnesota for veteran guard Ricky Rubio.

Wojnarowski reports the deal will also include a second round draft pick in 2022 and cash. In exchange, the Timberwolves will receive forward Taurean Prince.

TRADE: The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash for Taurean Prince, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Rubio has played 10 years in the NBA, and averaged just over eight points and six assists per game last season with Minnesota.

Prince is a six-year NBA veteran and has played for three different teams. He averaged over 23 minutes per game with the Cavaliers last season and over 10 points per contest.