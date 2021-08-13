Report: Cavaliers add long-time veteran assistant to coaching staff

Detroit Pistons assistant coach Sidney Lowe during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring veteran coach Sidney Lowe as an assistant to J.B. Bickerstaff.

He previously spent time as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Vancouver/Memphis Grizzlies. He was also a head coach at North Carolina State.

The 61-year-old has been a member of the Detroit Pistons coaching staff since the 2018-19 season, and brings 30 years of experience to the Cleveland bench.

During that span, he was previously a member of the Cavaliers’ staff in the 1990s under Mike Fratello.

The Cavaliers have been looking to fill the coaching vacancy that was created when Lindsay Gottlieb left the franchise to return to the college ranks as the head coach at USC.