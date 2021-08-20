Report: Browns’ linebacker likely to miss season with injury

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the entire season after suffering torn biceps in practice Thursday.

Phillips was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

He appeared in nine games during his rookie season, making three starts. In his first NFL campaign, Phillips finished with 25 total tackles.

The Browns linebacker position now consists of Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah, Elijah Lee and Malcolm Smith.

The Browns will host the Giants in a join practice Friday before hosting them on Sunday at 1 p.m. in preseason action on WYTV-33.