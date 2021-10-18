Rebels roll in tournament win over the Devils

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Powered by seniors Maci Shaffer with four goals, and Sophia Carr with three goals, the Crestview Rebels girls soccer team rolled over the Lordstown Red Devils 11-2 in the first round of the OHSAA Division III tournament game Monday night.



“It’s about momentum and starting to pick up the pace. The girls have been working really hard and I think we are starting to click in a lot of ways that we have been working on since the beginning of the season,” Rebels’ coach Barry Kimpel said.



The victory improves the Rebels to 11- 7 on the season as they advance to a second-round contest Thursday night with league rival Champion. The Rebels completed a sweep of the Flashes in their two matches in the regular season.



“It was a big win for us. We have already played Champion twice, so we are looking forward to playing them again on Thursday. It should be a good game. But we enjoyed playing our last home game tonight and being able to get some of our inexperienced players in,” Rebels senior captain Maci Shaffer said.



The Rebels opened the contest with three consecutive goals as Baily Wonner scoring at the 35:54 mark before Shaffer added two straight goals to stake the Rebels to an early 3-0 advantage at the 29:52 mark of the contest. But the Red Devils answered with a goal by Sarah Schneider at the 22:59 mark to cut the deficit to 3-1. That is when the Rebels started to roll.



Less than 30-seconds later the Rebels took the kickoff down the field with Carr finding the back of the net for a Rebel 4-1 lead. Karagin Miller would then add her first of two goals on the night at the 19:41 mark to make it 5-1 in favor of the Rebels.



“I think our team was excited, maybe too excited. I always tell them that after a goal, the next five minutes is when you really have to [buckle] down,” Red Devils’ coach Melissa Thomas said.



“It showed character,” Kimpel added. “Our shoulders weren’t sagging, and they were hungry for that next goal. We knew if we executed the game plan we would be able to do that.”



The Red Devils kept fighting as Schneider added a penalty kick to keep them in the contest at 5-2. But the Rebels closed the first half by scoring three more times in the final seven minutes of the period.



Carr scored her second goal on the night at the 6:57 mark, followed by a goal by junior captain Joanie Wood at 5:07. Carr would then close the half with another goal at the 3:42 mark to give the Rebels a commanding 8-2 lead at halftime.



Shaffer added two more goals in the second half while Miller would pick up her second in the contest and the final goal of the game at the 26:16 mark of the half.



“We have six seniors and those seniors play hard,” Thomas said. “We were out for three weeks with covid so we didn’t play five games which would have helped our record. But what are you going to do? We did what we could.”



The Red Devils close the season with a 3-8-1 record.