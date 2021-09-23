Pregame primer: State powers to battle in Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Division II powers will face off as Austintown Fitch hosts Massillon in week six of the high school football regular season.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Falcons and Tigers.

Massillon leads the all-time series 18-8. The Tigers have won four straight head-to-head matchups.