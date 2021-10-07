Pregame primer: Pennsylvania powers collide on Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Pennsylvania powers are set to face off as Wilmington plays host to Farrell on Friday night.

The top spot in the Region 1 standings is on the line.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Steelers and Greyhounds.

Wilmington has won four consecutive meetings in the head-to-head series.