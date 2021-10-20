Pregame primer: NE8 title on the line in Friday’s highly anticipated WKBN Game of the Week

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of undefeated state powers will face off as South Range hosts Hubbard in a highly anticipated week 10 matchup on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Both teams enter the final week of the regular season undefeated at 9-0. The winner will also claim the NE8 title.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Eagles and Raiders.

Defending NE8 champion South Range has won both previous meetings, including a 44-14 win in 2020.