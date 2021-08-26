Pregame primer: Hubbard to face Cardinal Mooney in first regular season meeting since 1979

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Week Two of the high school football regular season features a marquee matchup between Cardinal Mooney and Hubbard on the WKBN Game of the Week.

It is the first regular season meeting between the Cardinals and Eagles since all the way back in 1979.

Watch the video above as WKBN Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky and Ryan Allison break down the week Two battle.

The game will be broadcast live Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Cardinal Mooney leads the all-time series 14-0. The last meeting overall came during the 2016 postseason, with the Cardinals coming away with a 27-9 victory.