Positive COVID-19 test cancels local high school football game

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia-Sebring high school football game scheduled for Friday has been canceled after a player from Leetonia tested positive for COVID-19.

The game will not be rescheduled this season.

Leetonia will now play the first game of the 2021 season on Friday, August 27 on the road against Mathews.

Sebring will open the 2021 campaign on Saturday, August 28 at home against St. John.