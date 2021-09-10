Caffey, Hubbard on the comeback trail against Poland

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard rushing attack has been firing on all cylinders through the first three weeks behind an epic start from running back T.C. Caffey who amassed 890 yards and 12 TD’s in just three games.

But the stout Poland defense potentially stands in their way of a 4-0 start Friday night.

Sophomore running back Cole Fulton got the Bulldogs on the board first late in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run to give Poland a 7-0 lead.

Hubbard is one of the lone undefeated teams in the area and that has a lot to do with standout running back TC Caffey. The senior had his third straight game with at least 200 yards on the ground Friday, racking up 226 yards and four touchdowns. For the year, Caffey has amassed 890 yards and 12 TDs in just three games.

That lead would be extended by two early in the second quarter when the ensuing Eagles possession ended with a botched punt attempt and a safety.

A touchdown pass from Jack Fulton put the Bulldogs lead at 16-0.

Trailing two scores and facing a fourth down, Nicolas Hendrix threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles life before the half, closing the gap to 16-6.

But the Bulldogs would march right down the field, culminating in a Ross Dedo touchdown reception from Jack Fulton with just over twenty seconds remaining in the half.

The Hubbard offense came out firing in their first possession of the third quarter, with TC Caffey scoring his 13th touchdown of the season on a 30-yard run. Caffey also converted the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 23-14.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the game, Caffey scored again for the Eagles on a short touchdown run to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 23-21.

Caffey currently has over 150 yards rushing in the game and has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

Poland will host South Range in week five. Hubbard will travel to Struthers.