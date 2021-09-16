Poland boys soccer stays unbeaten on the season

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland blanked Niles 13-0 in boys’ high school soccer action on Thursday night.

Tyler Antil recorded a hat-trick for the Bulldogs, while Noah Huda and Aiden Wire scored two goals apiece.

Joseph Hillyer, Wyatt Bobbey, Derek Thomas, Luke Weimer, Andrew Slaven and Chris Denney each added single goals for Poland.

Poland piled up seven assists by Tyler Antil, Aiden Davis, Noah Huda, Joe Iberis, Andrew Slaven, Luke Weimer and Michael Hunter.

With the win, Poland improves to 8-0-1 overall on the season.

With the setback, Niles drops to 2-5 on the campaign.

