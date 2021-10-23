Plunk torches Heidelberg to lead #4 Mount Union past Student Princes

TIFFIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union’s Braxton Plunk threw for 500 yards and three touchdowns to lead #4 Mount Union past Heidelberg 49-14.

Plunk completed 37 of 47 throws and the 500 yards is a season-high for the junior signal caller.

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter before the Purple Raiders rolled off 35 unanswered points to cruise to the win.

Jaden Manley, Ulice Gillard and Wayne Ruby, Jr. each had over 100 yards receiving on the day.

Mount Union improves to 7-0 on the year and 6-0 in the OAC.